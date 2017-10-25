Tamar Braxton Reportedly Files For Divorce From Vincent Herbert…

Word on the curb is that it’s a wrap for Tamar Braxton’s marriage to Vincent Hubert.

Braxton reportedly filed divorce documents yesterday in L.A.

TMZ reports:

Tamar Braxton is done with her marriage … she’s filed to divorce Vincent Herbert … TMZ has learned. Tamar filed divorce docs Tuesday in L.A. County. She and Vincent have been married for nearly 9 years — they’re one month shy of their anniversary. Tamar and the record exec have one child together — their 4-year-old son, Logan Vincent.

As you know, the couple has had a rocky year.

Tamar & Vince had a very public dispute last year, where he ALLEGEDLY bit her during an argument at an Atlanta hotel (click HERE if you missed that).

Rumor has it that they never fully healed after that domestic dispute and it’s been all downhill ever since.

