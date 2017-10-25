Well according to newly released ‘sneak peek’ footage from the season 10 premiere of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, the answer is “yes”… and their correspondence had absolutely nothing to do with Phaedra’s latest club appearance.

Check out the newly released ‘sneak peek’ footage from Season 10, Episode 1 below…

In the newly released ‘sneak peek’ footage above Porsha shares a moment with her “bestie” (i.e. her little sister Lauren) and reveals that Phaedra has reached out to her.

As you know, “Frick & Frack” crumbled and fell during the season 9 reunion, when Porsha placed the blame on her former friend for the “rape” rumors she’d heard about Kandi.

Welp… it appears that the whole “frick & frack” drama will still be a major part of season 10.

Phaedra’s gone, but not forgotten as Porsha discusses the situation with Lauren, who suggests that Williams may be missing her former BFF.

Porsha clearly values her peach more than her friendship with Phaedra, as she plays the victim and tells her sister that Phaedra was never really a ‘friend’.

What are your thoughts about the newly released ‘sneak peek’?

Why do you think producers kept Porsha and sent Phaedra packing?

Is Porsha really as innocent as she’s trying to portray herself to be in the whole Kandi scandal?