Newsflash! Toya Wright has officially revealed the gender of her unborn child.

In a newly released video, the popular reality star shares intimate footage as she and her baby daddy share the news with close family and friends.

Tameka “Tiny” Harris, Monica Brown, Kandi Burruss-Tucker, Rasheeda Frost and more were spotted in the footage as well as Toya’s “mystery man”.

Video below…

For the record, I’ve heard for a while Toya’s baby daddy was Atlanta sports manager, Robert “Red” Rushing, but it’s finally been confirmed in the video above.

Toya and her 6’7 boo are shown as they hug it out as a plane flies overhead with the words “Issa Girl!”

Congrats to the happy couple!

What did you think of Toya’s lavish gender reveal?