BOOKED! Former #RHOA Phaedra Parks Hosts Vegas PRIDE Event… (PHOTOS + VIDEO)

Remember Phaedra Parks? Well she may have lost her million dollar reality show gig, but it’s clear she’s still got a million ways to get it!
Parks joined Instagram stars Kway & Lala this past weekend for a hosting gig at a Vegas Pride event.
The former reality star donned her best sequinned dress as she copped a check to party at Charlie’s Vegas ‘Sickening Sundays’ drag show.
In the short video above sent over by loyal reader Royal Rocka, Phaedra twerks the night away in Vegas with a slew of drag queens.
Parks was the featured attraction for ‘Sickening Sundays’ where she hopped on the mic to hype the crowd all night long.
She even took a moment to thank her latest sponsor for their patronage:
Phaedra may be ‘saved’ but she ain’t stupid! The sanctified former housewife will show up anywhere they’re paying.
I expect to see Parks in a lot more club shots now that she’s lost her major stream of income. Hell, bills still gotta be paid, right?