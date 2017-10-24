BOOKED! Former #RHOA Phaedra Parks Hosts Vegas PRIDE Event… (PHOTOS + VIDEO)

Remember Phaedra Parks? Well she may have lost her million dollar reality show gig, but it’s clear she’s still got a million ways to get it!

Parks joined Instagram stars Kway & Lala this past weekend for a hosting gig at a Vegas Pride event.

The former reality star donned her best sequinned dress as she copped a check to party at Charlie’s Vegas ‘Sickening Sundays’ drag show.

Photos + video footage below…

In the short video above sent over by loyal reader Royal Rocka, Phaedra twerks the night away in Vegas with a slew of drag queens.

Parks was the featured attraction for ‘Sickening Sundays’ where she hopped on the mic to hype the crowd all night long.

She even took a moment to thank her latest sponsor for their patronage:

#aboutlastnight #thanks #LasVegas & @charlieslasvegas for a 🔥 night! #Vegas A post shared by PHAEDRA (@phaedraparks) on Oct 23, 2017 at 9:16pm PDT

Phaedra may be ‘saved’ but she ain’t stupid! The sanctified former housewife will show up anywhere they’re paying.

I expect to see Parks in a lot more club shots now that she’s lost her major stream of income. Hell, bills still gotta be paid, right?