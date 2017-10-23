Meet Jermaine “Huggy” Hopkins. The 44 year-old actor posed for the mugshot above on October 17, 2017 after being arrested for alleged drug possession and it’s not the first time…

Although he’s aged quite a bit, I’m sure his face is still quite recognizable to you movie buffs out there.

Details about Huggy’s latest arrest below…

For those of you who still need a hint, Hopkins is best known for his role in the 1989 classic film ‘Lean on Me’ in which he co-starred with Morgan Freeman.

He also appeared in ‘Juice’ movie, alongside Khalil Kain, Omar Epps and Tupac Shakur.

The 44 year-old child star, was arrested on Tuesday, October 17 in Apex, North Carolina for alleged drug possession.

Authorities claim they found 5.7 lbs. of marijuana in the trunk of the actor’s car, and he was booked for alleged felony drug possession with intent to sell.

On the bright side, he wasn’t busted smoking crack…

