Gucci Mane’s Brother Claims He and Mom Weren’t Invited To Wedding… (VIDEO)

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir are barely into their first week as man and wife and there’s already a ton of family drama.

Just last week, a woman claiming to be Keyshia’s sister blasted her online for not inviting her to the lavish televised wedding (click HERE if you missed that).

And now Gucci’s younger brother has gone public with a story about how the popular entertainer snubbed his own Mom from the guest list as well.

In the video above, Gucci’s younger brother Nate Davis tells TMZ that neither he nor his mother received an invitation to Gucci and Keyshia’s wedding.

Gucci’s and Nate’s other brother Duke served as the best man but Nate feels slighted that he wasn’t allowed to attend.

‘He didn’t let me go to the wedding. Me and my mom didn’t go.’ ‘I feel real bad Ray didn’t invite me to his wedding. I really wanted to be there for him from a brother standpoint.

For the record, Nate still admits he’s happy for his big brother, whose real name is Radric Delantic Davis, stating:

‘But I’m happy for him. He went through hell. I’m glad he ain’t in prison. But for me not to be invited I don’t know how to feel. I thought I knew you but I don’t even know you. Its hard, its hard. I don’t know, and she doesn’t know.

Nate also reveals that Gucci’s mom was hurt by the snub and says that it would have been a dream come true for their mom to see her son get married.

‘At least have your mother there… a man don’t care for his mother, how can he care for you?’

When asked if he thought they weren’t invited for ‘production reasons’ — as the wedding was being filmed for a ten-part reality show — Nate replies ‘you never know… but I don’t know.’

Celeb guests included Sean Diddy Combs, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Karrueche Tran, Lil Yachty, 2 Chainz, Rick Ross, Big Sean and Jhene Aiko.

