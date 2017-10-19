What’s Beef? Tyrese vs. Yung Joc: Ashy vs. Classy…

R&B singer Tyrese thought it would be funny to clown rapper Yung Joc about his perm.

Little did ‘Black Ty’ know, that the diss would actually make with him the butt of the joke…again.

Tyrese hit the net a few days ago with some unexpected and explosive disses against Atlanta rapper turnt reality star, Yung Joc.

Tyrese took to Instagram Tuesday (Oct 17) and blasted one of Joc’s recent hairstyles with the following post:

Tyrese soon deleted his post, but Joc responded anyway and took the ‘classy’ route. He even offered prayer for Tyrese during this troubling time, stating:

@tyrese I’m praying for you my dear brother….. I’m not gonna come for you like you came for me instead I’m gonna lead by example. Redirect your energy fam…… #PrayforTyrese

Meanwhile, Tyrese clapped back with a reference to Joc’s recent ‘blue dress’ debacle (click HERE if you missed that) stating:

No word yet on what exactly sparked Tyrese’s diss against Joc, but I’m guessing he may be seeking buzz for his new ‘rap’ album.