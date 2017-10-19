Michelle Williams recently opened up about her struggles with depression and admits that battled with suicidal thoughts during the height of her ‘Destiny’s Child’ days.

Williams made the revelation during her co-hosting stint on CBS’s ‘The Talk’ during a candid discussion about mental health.

Video below…

“I think at the age of 25, had I had a name to what I was feeling at the time, I would have disclosed that, ‘I’ve been suffering from depression.’ I didn’t know until I was in my 30s what was going on…I’ve been suffering since the age of 13, I didn’t know what to call it, I’m in one of the top-selling female groups of all time [Destiny’s Child], suffering with depression. When I disclosed it to our manager [Matthew Knowles] at the time, bless his heart, he was like ‘y’all just signed a multi-million dollar deal, you’re about to go on tour, what do you have to be depressed about.’ So I was like, “maybe I’m just tired.”

In the video above, Williams states:

At one point, the Grammy nominee says her depression was so bad that she became suicidal.

“I was to that place where it got so dark and heavy because sometimes you feel like, ‘I’m the provider, I take care of people. I’m not supposed to be feeling this way. What do I do?’ And I wanted out,” she recounted.

For the record, Williams is feeling better these days and states, “It’s off. It’s released. I’ve released it.”

What do you think about Michelle Williams’ revelation?