Keyshia Ka’oir’s Sister Wants You To Know She Wasn’t Invited to #TheManeEvent

At least one of Keyshia Ka’oir’s family members is feeling ‘somekindaway’ after being snubbed from the guest list for her televised wedding to Gucci Mane.

[READ: Keyshia Ka’oir and Gucci Mane Wed on BET’s ‘Mane Event’… (FULL VIDEO)]

The newlywedded Mrs. Davis has got some ‘splainin to to now that her sister Sisily has hit social media with a sad post about having to watch the wedding on tv.

Details below…

Keyshia’s sister hit the net with the following photo and caption:

Yesterday was a bitter sweet day for me because I watched my sister, the most beautiful bride I’ve ever seen – walk down the aisle to marry the love of her life. ❤️We always dreamed about your big day But I never would imagine this day would happen without me. I can’t ask God enough how a bond I thought was so strong could be broken. My heart is filled with so many unanswered questions. You were my sister, friend, mentor and confidant. And you know there is nothing in this world I wouldn’t do for you. No matter how much it might embarrass me, I couldn’t let this day go by without wishing you the best. #Congratulations Mrs. Davis … From Sisily ❤️ #ManeEvent #KeyshiaKaoir

Keyshia’s sis soon turned off the comments after fans began roasted her with comments stating that she was doing this for attention. She soon hit the net with another post, implying that social media was the only way she could contact her sister.

It’s also been rumored that Keyshia failed to invite her own kids to the wedding, but perhaps we’ll see WHY during the rest of the episodes of ‘The Mane Event’.

UPDATE: Keyshia hit the tweets a little while ago with the following denials:

What are your thoughts about Keyshia Ka’oir’s sister’s public announcement?