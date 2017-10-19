The full peach holding cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta got together recently for a special cause.

Kenya Moore, Sheree Whitfield, Kandi Burruss, Nene Leakes, Cynthia Bailey and Porsha Williams all joined forces for a public service announcement in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Kenya Moore shared the photo via Instagram with the following caption:

Needless to say, rumors that “cast” members are refusing to film with Nene Leakes have been greatly exaggerated.

The true tea is that many of the cast have refused to put up with Kim Zolciak-Biermann and her daughter Brielle’s questionable antics, but you ain’t heard that from me.

Stay tuned.

What do you think think about all that #RHOA ‘Black Girl’ Magic in one pic?