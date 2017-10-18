Five white high school girls in Utah are under fire on social media after a video post went viral.

The roughly 10-second video was shared widely on social media platforms. In it, the five girls are heard yelling the phrase “F*cking n*gger” and laughing into the camera.

Oddly enough, the girls thought they were off the hook by posting the video in reverse.

The girls all yelled the phrase “serggin cuff” in an Instagram post of the video that has since been deleted.

Playing the phrase backwards produced what clearly sounds like the use of the “F-word” followed by the “N-word.” The girls are saying it and laughing in what appears to be the video recorded playing backwards.

A black student who refers to himself as someone who was once friends with the girls posted the video to twitter, obviously disappointed by the entire thing.

His post soon went viral, accumulated thousands of shares and comments:

I thought people were better than this especially my so called “friends” pic.twitter.com/8yD9h7YZE2 — 7 (@WarriorTy7) October 16, 2017

The teens have all been identified as students of Weber High School. The students are juniors and seniors and three of the four girls are on the cheerleading squad.

According to Buzzfeed, the video is about a year old but school officials and staff were “shocked by the conduct of these students and the content of the video.”

A representative of the school system released the following statement in response to the online outrage:

“There is no excuse for these girls’ action. With that being said, neither shouldn’t there be justification for threats toward them and their families. Hatred only breeds more hatred,” he continued. “These are teenagers who made a big mistake, and they will be held accountable. Please be patient and reasonable as we deal with the situation.”

The teens all deleted their social media profiles after the backlash, however one returned to Instagram briefly in an effort to defend herself with the following the post.

“I’m not a fucking racist. The person I’m closest to is black and have always loved them,” she wrote on Instagram. “Just thought I would set the record straight.”

Most ‘racists’ don’t particularly believe that they are… and they ALL claim to have “black friends”.

