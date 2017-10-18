RUMOR CONTROL: Toni Braxton Denies Being Secretly Married To Birdman…

There have been several reports that singer Toni Braxton and her boo Birdman have ran off and jumped the broom.

Well before send that wedding gift, Toni has responded to all the chatter with a denial from her publicist.

TheJasmineBrand exclusively reported yesterday that Toni Braxton and her longtime boo, Cash Money CEO Birdman had quietly eloped:

“They don’t want anyone to know yet. They’re trying to keep it secret, just like their relationship. They tried for as long as they could to deny that they were actually together.”

The gossip blawg also revealed that Toni and her new hubby were planning a “huge reception” for family and friends.

Despite the leaked details, Toni’s publicist hit up US Weekly to dispute the rumor, stating:

“Toni is dating,” Braxton’s spokesperson said, adding that the seven-time Grammy winner “has a new single called ‘Deadwood’ from her forthcoming album Sex & Cigarettes. It will be released in early 2018.”

For the record, Birdman has made some drastic changes to his appearance lately and many feel that his efforts were brought on at Toni’s urging.

A few weeks ago, the hip-hop label head revealed he’d ditched his signature diamond grill and was also considering removing his tatts.

What are your thoughts about this music industry “power couple”?

Whatever the case, whether the lovebirds have gotten married… or are planning it, there’s some changes in the atmosphere for Birdman.