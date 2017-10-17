NEWSFLASH! Clifford “T.I.” Harris is not backing down against Houston’s Restaurant chain and now he’s got some former employees on his side as well.

Houston’s has been under fire for the past few weeks after several patrons accused the popular restaurant chain of racial profiling and discrimination (click HERE if you missed that).

The popular entertainer joined Real Estate mogul Jay Morrison for the 2nd week of demonstrations this past weekend and noted that two employees actually walked off after experiencing racist comments from White patrons.

T.I. posted an image posing alongside two disrespect valet attendants with the following caption:

These 2 Kings just walked off from their jobs at #Houstons today & joined our demonstration. They said they did so because they too witnessed discrimination & felt it from patrons as well as the high level staff. These young Kings said they were fed up with it & QUIT!!!! SKRAIGHT LIKE THAT & came to join US!!! As expected…they say the patrons yelled “FUCK YOU NIGGER” & “GO BACK TO POPEYES”!!!! Those racist bigoted patrons WERE NOT ASKED TO LEAVE. Because this behavior is apart of the #HoustonsHillstoneCulture That’s why we’re demonstrating & boycotting!!! So THESE YOUNG KINGS along with anyone else who’s ever felt discrimination at #Houstons or any other #Hillstone restaurant,THERE IS ACTION THAT CAN BE TAKEN!!!! You don’t just have to be disrespected & called a NIGGER & that just be that. WE CAN UNITE,ORGANIZE,& #ShutItDown!!!! I’m here in support of ANY & EVERYONE WHOS EVER BEEN AFFECTED by their discriminatory culture at #houstonshillstone #boycotthoustons #HoustonsWeHaveAProblem #USorELSE

The incident occurred as demonstrators protested outside of the Houston’s restaurant on Peachtree Street with chants of ‘shut ’em down!’ after several Black patrons accused the restaurant of racial profiling and discrimination.

These cats SOLID!!!! I was so proud of the strength & courage they exuded. I'm standing wit them!!! #houstonswehaveaproblem #USorELSE A post shared by TIP (@troubleman31) on Oct 16, 2017 at 7:43am PDT

This week’s incident was also captured live during Jay Morrison’s Instgram stories:

The boycott continues as Morrison now states he’s taking the local boycott nationwide.

Morrison posted the image above to Instagram, stating:

When I go to treat my team to a lunch next door to our office and we are met with disrespect and discrimination… We have a problem. And when we find out that it’s not just us but dozens of other of discriminatory incidents happening under this @HillstoneRestaurants chain, WE NOW HAVE AN EVEN BIGGER PROBLEM. And when @HoustonsLenox lies about what actually happened to cover it all up, this big problem gets even bigger. As the leader of my organization and as a man with resources and love for my community it is my job to step up to the plate. Not to brush it off and be “ok” or passive about blatant disrespect and bigotry. If we don’t protect our village and demand decent and fair treatment of our peers… Then who will!? #StandForSomething #BoycottHoustons #ShutItDown NATIONALLY