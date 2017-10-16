Single again… and back on the prowl!

O.J. Simpson was spotted this weekend chillaxin at a local bar in Las Vegas.

The football Hall of Famer, looked quite at home as he sipped on a martini while engaging with several women at the Grape Street Wine Bar & Cellar.

Simpson had his choice between two blondes and a brunette who all seemed quite interested in the game he was spitting.

More photos below…

Simpson walked out of a Nevada lockup on Oct. 1 after spending nearly nine years behind bars for the 2007 robbery of two memorabilia dealers at a Sin City casino and under the terms of his parole, he can drink alcohol but not in excess.

The recently released felon is subject to both drug and alcohol testing from his parole officer.

It seems the aging footballer has had no problem getting back in the swing of things and he’s certainly still a magnet for the ladies.

I think it would take a real “special” woman to love a man who was ALLEGEDLY killed his ex-wife.

In case you missed it, check out Keenan Thompson’s portrayal of Simpson in a sketch titled “First Date” with guest host Gal Gadot from the Oct. 7 episode of “Saturday Night Live.”