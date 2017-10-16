Quantasia Sharpton, Usher’s Herpes Accuser, Moves Forward With Weight Loss Surgery… (PHOTOS)

Quantasia Sharpton, one of the woman involved in Usher’s many Herpes lawsuits, on a mission to get that revenge body!

The 21 year-old single mom revealed a few weeks ago that she would be undergoing weight loss surgery after being bullied online (click HERE if you missed that).

Having weighed in at 420lb, Sharpton was advised by doctors that she had to shed at least 75lbs prior to the procedure, but apparently she’s seeking a 2nd opinion.

Details below…

According to TheBlast.com, the 21-year-old NY resident was recenlty flown out to California to meet with world famous weight loss surgeon Michael Feiz.

Sharpton is following through on her goal of losing 260 lbs after getting fat shamed when she publicly accused Usher of exposing her to herpes.

During the consultation, Dr. Feiz advised Quantasia on the Gastric Sleeve surgery procedure and even showed her an example of what he plans to do to her stomach using a model of the organ.

As previously reported, Quantasia wants to get down from 420 lbs to 160 because after she claimed to have a sexual escapade with Usher, she was tormented by internet trolls over her weight but that hasn’t stopped Sharpton from walking in her truth.

She was spotted leaving her appointment rocking a ‘Fat Conceited B*tch’ jacket…

Salute to Quantasia for sharing her weight loss journey!

I suspect there’s a reality show brewing, but I guess we’ll have to just wait and see.

What are your thoughts about Quantasia Sharpton weight loss mission?