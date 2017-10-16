Instagram Flexin: Kim Zolciak-Biermann Wants You To Know She Has A Black Friend…

Kim Zolciak-Biermann of The Real Housewives of Atlanta wants her fans to know that despite how she may appear… she’s not racist.

Kim, Kroy and their Kids (Kash and K.J) posed for a family friendly photo with resident snitch Sheree Whitfield and of course RHOA fans saw right through the post.

Kim posted several photos of Sheree on social media recently and offered the following reminder about how instrumental her ‘friend’ had been in her life, stating:

Many fans seem to think that Kim’s post is meant to imply that she’s not a racist since she has at least one Black friend, however Kim says just keep scrolling because she has a few more.

Needless to say… the comments section was in shambles and Kim scrambled to delete most of them before finally giving up.

For the record, Kim still insists that she’s NOT racist… (insert side-eye).

What do you think about Kim’s IG reminder?