Waka Flocka Flame is the talk of the ‘net today after his latest comments on race.

The 31-year-old rapper/reality star stopped by DJ Sway‘s Shade 45 radio show earlier this week where he was asked by one of the show’s co-host if he preferred to be referred to as African-American, Black or Native American.

Aka quickly corrected the host stating that he doesn’t identify as either of the terms and mentions that his grandparents were part of a Native American tribe.

When it comes to talking about African Americans, I have no education with that, period. I’m not even connected to that, ’cause that’s a system. I’m not African American at all. My folks is not from Africa… We got Cherokee in us, a little Dominican. I’m other. I’m uneducated. I’m uneducated. So, for me to sit here like a college professor, I’m wrong. I’m uneducated. I’m confused. You know what I’m saying? But I’m damn sure not Black. You not gonna call me Black. My grandmother is not Creole. No. I’m connected to a tribe. I’m from a tribe, not a country. It’s a big difference. Different laws, different everything.

When asked about his heritage, Waka explains:

Despite his seeming desire to distance himself from the Black American experience, Flocka demonstrated indignation over the condemnation of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick‘s protest against police brutality, stating:

Like, that’s crazy man, for you to tell somebody, like, ‘Yo, stand up to this flag.’ N—a do you know what this flag did to us? Like, when is it gonna come the time when these players is respected? You know what I’m saying? Even, like, Kaepernick. For shorty to even kneel down, bro. That’s deep. That’s deep. That ain’t got nothing to do with Black Power; that’s deep. That’s human rights.

Flaka also used interracial dating as evidence Blacks don’t really have strife with Whites.

Waka, whose real name is Juaquin James Malphurs, also addressed the ongoing protests of Houston’s restaurants in Atlanta by his mom, Debra Antney, and rapper T.I. (click HERE if you missed that), stating that he’s never experienced discrimination at Houston’s.

