Porsha Williams of The Real Housewives of Atlanta decided to create a buzz today by taking off her wig.
The popular ‘housewife’ shared a few images bearing what appears to be a bald head but in actuality, she merely shed her wig for a few moments on this hot October day in Atlanta.
Photos + video below…
Porsha shared the image above via Instagram with the caption: “Bald is beautiful… inspo @sanaalathan”. As you know, Sanaa Lathan shaved her head (in real life) for her role in an upcoming movie (click HERE if you missed that).
Porsha, on the other hand, merely donned a wig cap for a few fun snaps…
After getting the buzz she needed online, Williams shared the following image revealing she was merely playing around…