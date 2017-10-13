Porsha Williams of The Real Housewives of Atlanta decided to create a buzz today by taking off her wig.

The popular ‘housewife’ shared a few images bearing what appears to be a bald head but in actuality, she merely shed her wig for a few moments on this hot October day in Atlanta.

Photos + video below…

Porsha shared the image above via Instagram with the caption: “Bald is beautiful… inspo @sanaalathan”. As you know, Sanaa Lathan shaved her head (in real life) for her role in an upcoming movie (click HERE if you missed that).

Porsha, on the other hand, merely donned a wig cap for a few fun snaps…

🔥🔥And she gave no fux. Not even one. And she lived happily ever after. THE END❤️ #twocanplaythatgame 👽 A post shared by Porsha Dyanne Williams (@porsha4real) on Oct 12, 2017 at 7:51pm PDT

After getting the buzz she needed online, Williams shared the following image revealing she was merely playing around…

What do you think of Porsha’s bald look?