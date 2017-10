Y’all remember Phaedra Parks?

Well the former Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member hit the scene this past weekend with a perfectly picked afro.

The spunky one-liner shared a few shots as she payed homage to 70’s glam for a friend’s birthday bash.

Photos below…

Parks captioned the pic above: “My #face when catdaddy walked in the door😉 #70s”

Looking good Phaedra!

What do you think about Phaedra’s retro look?

Hot? or Nah?