Uh oh! Nene Leakes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta has lost at least one gig after her ‘rape joke’ went viral.

The ‘OG’ Housewife, who broke down crying in a recent LIVE VIDEO, was slated to host ‘The Great Xscape’ Tour (click HERE if you missed that).

Well, apparently after all the backlash, they’ve decided to rescind their offer.

Details below…

An official statement sent out by the promoters of the tour say they wish Nene well, but feel it would be best to part ways:

Like many, we were dismayed by the recent remarks made by our talented colleague and friend Nene Leakes. As a result, we have decided to no longer proceed with her participation on our tour. It was an unfortunate incident for which Nene has since apologized and we wish her the best as she navigates this very difficult period. As strong supporters of all women, we know this decision is what is best. Our hearts go out to all female victims and we stand with you! This tour is for and about our fans and we want to provide an entertaining and enjoyable experience for every single person who attends. As always, we are grateful for the love and support and we look forward to seeing all of you at “The Great Xscape” tour.

What do you think about these latest developments?