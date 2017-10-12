RHOA Nene Leakes Breaks Down in Tears After ‘Rape Joke’ Backlash… (FULL VIDEO)

Nene Leakes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is apparently facing quite a bit of backlash over the comments she made to a heckler while she was onstage during her comedy tour.

If you recall, a clip of landed online of Leakes, 49, telling a woman she hoped she was raped by her Uber driver on her way home (click HERE if you missed that).

Nene quickly issued an an online apology, but in a recent Instagram LIVE video, the popular housewife sheds tears as she discusses what prompted the insensitive ‘joke’.

Details + video below…

Nene Leakes appeared quite contrite in the video above as she broke down crying while getting her makeup done.

The ‘O.G.’ housewife has often stood by her words, but this time she’s adamant that her comments were in the ‘heat of the moment’ and not intended to cause any harm.

In a video live-streamed Wednesday night, NeNe admits that she’s not a seasoned comedienne and is saddened about the entire situation.

She explains how she’s done the ‘Uber/hello kitty’ joke at many of her shows but feels it didn’t go down so well in California, being that it’s where Uber was launched and is headquartered.

Leakes also reveals that what wasn’t seen in the short viral clip are the harsh words the heckler used.

Apparently a woman in the crowed yelled several times that the reality star should ‘kill herself’ and she says her brash comments were in response to the shock of hearing that onstage.

Whatever the case, Nene admits she went to far, stating:

“I was so wrong in saying the ‘R’ word, because last thing I want to do is… I’ve been a woman of domestic abuse, so I never want to cause harm to any other woman.”

What do you think about Nene’s tearful confession?

