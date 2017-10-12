BET shocked fans nationwide when it revealed earlier this week that it would be canceling the hit series, “Being Mary Jane” with a 2 hour finale episode.

Gabrielle Union took to Instagram to reflect on her time on the show and assure fans that the end of the series will be unforgettable.

BET posted the information above via their facebook page, stating that “Being Mary Jane” would return with a “2-hour SERIES Finale’ in 2018.

Union hit Instagram with a series of photos of herself and the cast throughout the years, captioned with a heartfelt message to fans who have stood by the show for four seasons on television.

“We have all worked so tirelessly to bring you a show that we could be proud to be a part of. Mary Jane has become my favorite character. We’ve screwed up together, laughed together, evolved together, and raised hell together,” she wrote. “I love all her imperfections, and through playing her I became more forgiving of others who are imperfect and on the journey of self-discovery and improvement,” Union added.

The star went to discuss Mary Jane’s many struggles and how she was eventually able to overcome them. Although the character may have worked through a majority of her problems, Union promised that her final journey will be one fans won’t want to miss.

What are your thoughts about ‘Being Mary Jane’ being canceled?

Will you miss Gabrielle Union’s lovelorn character?