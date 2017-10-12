Atlanta-Based YouTube Stars ‘De’arra & Ken’ Appear in Tyler Perry’s “Boo 2″… #DK4L #Boo2

Atlanta’s own De’arra Taylor, 21 & Ken Walker, 22 are two of the most popular Black youtubers on the planet right now and I’m so proud to see these young Black entrepreneurs winning!

The lovebirds are not only the masterminds behind their DK4L channel on Youtube, which has accumulated nearly 4 MILLION subscribers who tune in for their prank videos, but they also share highlights of their every day lives as a couple on their Vlog channel.

Recently, the cute couple revealed how they landed a spot in Tyler Perry’s latest Halloween flick, ‘Boo2! A Madea Halloween’.

Details + video below…

De’arra and Ken have been together for about three years, and they’ve been making YouTube videos together for almost as long. Photos of the cute couple are often used as memes online as their Instagram pages are filled with adorable shots.

You rarely see one without the other online but in the video below, they explain how when they landed the roles on Perry’s new movie, they were shocked to be cast separately and not as a couple.

You may have never heard of them, but I bet your kids have.

I was even out of the loop until a friend’s daughter schooled me on their videos after running into them in the elevator. Until that moment, I only thought of them as the cute kids down the hall who are always laughing and having fun.

I’ve been a low-key fan ever since and have witnessed their growth from the sidelines as their channel has grown. It’s awesome to see an actual loving “couple” online and their chemistry is amazing.

De’arra & Ken were featured in NYMagazine this past August where they shared the following about their relationship:

“We met when I was 18,” De’arra says. “And then we started getting so many followers, and on top of followers we started getting so much money. We’re not married, we’re young, so it was like — that can usually mess up somebody.” They had to learn as they went. Early on, they’d sometimes tweet at each other when they were mad at each other. But soon they had enough followers that a snarky subtweet would draw speculation from fans. “We were like, ‘Let’s work on each other, let’s keep it all internal,’ ” Ken says. “I don’t think putting your personal issues on the internet is ever a good look,” Taylor says. “There were so many things that could have tore us down,” Walker says. “I think the way we figured it out was, ‘Let’s just make sure we’re happy with each other. Everything that comes after that, we can handle that.’ ”

I was so excited for De’arra & Ken when I noticed them in Tyler Perry’s latest Halloween flick during a private screening of the film last week. They can also be spotted in the trailer.

Needless to say, these two up and coming stars are definitely doing big things so keep an eye on them!

Tyler Perry’s Boo 2 premieres October 20th nationwide. Check local listings for showtimes.

Congrats to De’arra and Ken on their latest venture in film!