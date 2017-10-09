RHOA Nene Leakes Issues Formal Apology For Rape ‘Joke’…

SHOCKER… Nene Leakes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta actually regrets some words that came out of her mouth recently.

The popular ‘housewife’ was in the news this morning after making the inappropriate joke onstage this past weekend during an Oakland, California comedy show (click HERE if you missed that).

Well… Nene has issued a formal apology and admits her words were out of line.

The O.G. ‘Housewife’ admits she should have known better after her joking about an Uber driver raping a heckler went viral.

Nene hit the ‘gram a few moments ago with the apology below stating that she ‘regrets the words’ she used onstage this past weekend.

