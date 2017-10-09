Cornell Haynes Jr. aka “Nelly” says that you guys are crazy if you think he would have to rape anybody!



The rapper was was arrested on October 7, 2017 for second degree rape for allegedly assaulting a woman on his tour bus and was released the same day with no charges.

Nelly has since addressed his arrest in a series of tweets, claiming that all allegations are false and “y’all know damm well I ain’t do no dumm S^*t like this..!”

Let me say that I am beyond shocked that I have been targeted with this false allegation. I am completely innocent. I am confident that once the facts are looked at , it will be very clear that I am the victim of a false allegation. I do want to apologize to my loved ones for the embarrassment and for putting myself in a situation where I could be victimized by this false and defaming allegation. I also want to thank my fans for their unwavering support. They know me. I assure you I will be vindicated. And I assure you, I will pursue every legal option to address this defaming claim. Thank you In other words y’all know damm well I ain’t do no dumm S^*t like this..!! Love ..!!!!

Nelly also stated that he’s not been charged with a anything and is not in jail…

To be absolutely clear. I have not been charged with a crime therefore no bail was required. I was released , pending further investigation.

