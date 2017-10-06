It’s official. Kim Zolciak-Biermann is playing the ‘victim’ in the battle with Nene Leakes over Brielle Biermann’s bathroom video.

I EXCLUSIVELY spilled all the tea about this behind the scenes battle brewing on RHOA during our Periscope chat a few days ago, but little did I know that releasing the video on Instagram would spark the wrath of Nene!

That being said, I know for a FACT that Kim is now scrambling to make you guys believe that she’s not as racist as we all know her to be.

For those of you having trouble keeping up with ‘RoachGate’…keep reading and visit the previous post for more clarity.

Just moments after my ‘shots fired’ post hit the net, Kim and her crew launched a damage control campaign that started with a photo that she feels ‘proves’ that she’s not a racist.

[Sidebar: Kim clearly wants you guys to know she has at least two Black friends… that happen to also be her employees. But I digress.]

Again… I’d already told y’all the true tea about the ‘roach’ situation before it all popped off, but when I exclusively dropped the video on Instagram, it went viral and all hell broke loose!

Kim then jumped in to save her 20 year old mouthy daughter from Nene’s wrath…

And when people weren’t buying her story, Kim tried to play the victim in the situation.

What Kim did NOT say in her post is that it was actually HER who sent the video around to several friends with a text that said that Nene lived in a ‘roach nest.’ I stated that in the original post as well… (click HERE if you missed that).

Nene soon hit the net with her version of events (which coincidentally confirms my post) and offered a bit more insight into why she’s so outraged…

Kim wants you all to conveniently forget that she’s been using racist code words since she first stepped in front of a bravo camera. How can we ever forget 1st season Kim and her ‘chicken eating,’ ghetto comments?

And don’t even get me started about Kim’s relationship with her ex-assistant, Sweetie. and how offensive Zolciak treated her on and off camera.

I felt bad for Sweetie back then because when she left, Kim’s camp was trying to make it seem like she got fired for ‘stealing’ from her (again with the racial undertones).

Kim has referred to her Black ‘friends’ as so many things over the years… nasty, dirty, ghetto, theives and the roach allegation.

Yeah Kim, I see you.

It’s like Trump chanting ‘Make America Great Again’ throughout his campaign when it’s clear White supremacist feel Jim Crow and segregation was a better time in America. *sigh* Again… I digress.

** Nene explained why she went at Brielle in her IG comments, stating:

I could write so much more about Kim, Kroy and their Klique (RHOA’s KKK) but I’ll just leave y’all with this. Brielle was only doing what her mother taught her to do.

They’re both vile, nasty guttersnipes right up out of Roswell.

What are your thoughts on this ongoing Nene, Kim, Brielle, “Roachgate’ saga?