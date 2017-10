Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 41, stopped by to talk with Hot97’s ‘Nessa on Air’ about her relationship with her on again/off again relationship with husband Clifford “T.I.” Harris, 37, and how she deals with him being a sex symbol.

Tiny also discusses parenting, spoiling her kids, reuniting with Xscape; her experience owning a basketball team and more.

