Many Americans are feeling dazed and confused in the wake of the horrific mass shooting Vegas Sunday night, as the death toll rises to 59 people and injuries to over 500.

Each day we awake to new details but questions about about WHY this happened to so many innocent people.

Mother Oprah opened up to Entertainment Tonight about how she, too, is struggling to process recent events and shares an inspiring message of hope.

“I have to tell you, I feel the same way the whole country feels,” she said. “I feel like my soul is aching for the country.”

Winfrey believes that there is hope even in the midst of trying times, but we just have to look for it in even the most mundane-seeming routines.

“There’s not a day that goes by where I’m not putting on my shoes, or brushing my teeth, where I just think about the ordinariness of, people who just went to a concert, or the ordinariness of the day people from 9/11, who were just doing an ordinary thing, and then you never get home,” she said. “So, I would say that these days a crisis and tragedy are to remind us all to be present in the ordinariness of our lives, that actually turns out to be extraordinary, when the person you love doesn’t come home at night.”

Winfrey also implies that we cannot allow terror to affect our daily lives.

“I would say, we can’t allow ourselves to be frightened into not living our lives, and I think that we have to keep going and we have to keep going with the faith that things will get better,” she said. “And things will get better when we make them better.”

As previously reported, on Sunday, Oct. 1, Stephen Paddock, 64, of Mesquite, Nevada, opened fire on the thousands of people attending a country music festival just northeast of Mandalay Bay — killing 58 people and injuring more than 500 others — making it the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.