Word on the curb is that Keyshia Cole‘s “amicable” divorce from Daniel ‘Bobby’ Gibson just got messy.

Cole and her estranged husband, who appear on the current season of Love & Hip Hop Hollywood, present a great co-parenting relationship on the show.

Apparently there’s been some sort of break in their communication because now the former NBA baller is demanding full custody of their 7 year old son and to top that off… he wants spousal support as well!

Details below…

Keyshia Cole and her estranged husband, Daniel “Boobie” Gibson are in the news today after the latest court filing on their divorce.

On LHHH, Gibson has been linked to his childhood friend Brooke Valentine, but apparently there’s some bad blood between he and Keyshia because now he’s ready to take Keyshia to court over money and their child.

According to theJasmineBrand, Daniel has filed documents requesting spousal support and full custody of their 7-year-old son, Daniel Gibson Jr.

There is no word on how much money he is asking for or what prompted him to demand full custody but the two have been smoothly co-parenting and have both been dating other people (at least on screen).

Keyshia and Daniel married in 2011, broke up in 2014 and filed for divorce last month.

What do you think about news of Booby’s spousal support/custody filing?