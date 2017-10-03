“Don’t wake me, I’m dreaming.” is the song playing in my head as I type this nonsense.

Christopher Williams, the R&B singer best known for 90’s hits like ‘I’m Dreaming’ from the New Jack City Soundtrack, was recently busted for petty theft.

In case you’re wondering what the 50 year old crooner tried to steal… well, he ALLEGEDLY attempted walk off with a pair of expensive headphones from a Kohl’s store in an Atlanta suburb.

Details below…

According to TMZ,

Sources tell us the incident went down Saturday at a Kohl’s in McDonough, Georgia where Chris walked in with a tote bag and wearing a baseball cap. We’re told he went to the back of the store and grabbed a pair of JBL headphones … priced at $99.99. We’re told he threw the headphones into his bag and tried walking out. When security stopped him, we’re told Chris said he simply forgot he bagged them. By then, cops were called and arrested him. The “I’m Dreamin’” singer was arrested and booked for petty theft, a misdemeanor. He was released after a couple hours.

Yes folks, the “I’m Dreamin’” singer got popped for trying to steal $100 headphones.

You may also remember Williams from his short lived stint on Real Housewives of Atlanta. He and his wife, Natalie appeared on the show a few season’s back but didn’t make the cut.

Damn… Chris! I swear there’s absolutely nothing in a Kohl’s store I would ever consider getting locked up for, but that’s just me.

Whatever the case, I’m sure Williams’ ‘petty theft’ arrest is merely a misunderstanding of some sort.

What are your thoughts about Christopher Williams’ brush with the law?