Word on the curb is that former football star Kordell Stewart is suing an Atlanta-based blogger turnt ‘Sister Circle’ DJ for leaking a private video of him bearing his buttocks.

Earlier this year, Kordell claimed that ex-wife Porsha Williams of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, was behind a questionable video “leak” and he even threatened a lawsuit (click HERE if you missed that), well apparently Stewart received intel about the true perpetrator and he’s seeking legal repercussions.

Kordell Stewart is feeling somekindaway about his butt cheeks being exposed by the blogger formerly known as Funky Dineva. So much so, that he’s filed a lawsuit against him.

TMZ reports that the former footballer is legally going after the blogger, who he claims snatched a nude video and posted it online.

According to Fulton County Superior Court documents, Kordell is suing Quentin Latham for Tort/Negligence for a December 2016 blog post that included video of Stewart’s exposed junk and ass.

In the docs, Kordell also accuses Latham of creating a fake email account … which he used to make it seem like the video had been exchanged between Kordell and another man.

Stewart, through his legal counsel Antavious Weems, maintains in the lawsuit that “at all times during his life, Mr. Stewart has been, and is, a heterosexual male” and he feels that Lathem was negligent by posting several stories stating otherwise.

Kordell also notes that Latham even once posted a story claiming Stewart intended to marry Tyler Perry!

Kordell is quite litigious these days and doesn’t play about his reputation. As you know, Stewart previously sued internet star Andrew Caldwell (aka Mr. DeliverT) for gay rumors and received a huge default judgement.

What do you think about Kordell Stewart’s latest lawsuit?