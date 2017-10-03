As you know, the celebration comes just weeks after Hart’s emotional apology after he was caught cheating (click HERE if you missed that).
The swanky event was held at the Calmigos Beach Club in Malibu where the cute couple revealed to family and friends that their having a baby boy named who will be named Kenzo.
Photos below…
Eniko poses with her family members (her mom is in the green flowered dress).
Kevin shared a photo of all his friends who came for support with the caption: “My brothers for life”.
Kevin and Eniko pose with Heaven, 12, and Hendrix, 9, Hart’s children from 1st marriage to Torrei Hart.
TMZ is reporting that Kevin spent $117,855 for Eniko’s “Lion King” themed event.