Comedian Kevin Hart reportedly broke the bank for a lavish over-the-top jungle-themed baby shower for his wife, Eniko this past Sunday (Oct 1).

As you know, the celebration comes just weeks after Hart’s emotional apology after he was caught cheating (click HERE if you missed that).

The swanky event was held at the Calmigos Beach Club in Malibu where the cute couple revealed to family and friends that their having a baby boy named who will be named Kenzo.

Photos below…

Parrish cradled her growing baby bump in a stunning photo shared via Snapchat with the caption: “Kenzos mama.”

Eniko poses with her family members (her mom is in the green flowered dress).

Eniko and all her gal pals.

In keeping with the theme, Parrish wrote “a lioness & her cub” alongside a photo in which she cradles her bump. During the shower, guests played a game called “The Pride Is Right.”

Today was beautiful! We showered our baby boy Kenzo & felt nothing but LOVE from our family and friends,” Parrish wrote on Twitter following the event. “Thank you! ”

Kevin shared a photo of all his friends who came for support with the caption: “My brothers for life”.

Kevin and Eniko pose with Heaven, 12, and Hendrix, 9, Hart’s children from 1st marriage to Torrei Hart.

TMZ is reporting that Kevin spent $117,855 for Eniko’s “Lion King” themed event.