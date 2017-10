Ciara posted the photo above of she and Russell Wilson during ‘date night’.

The cute couple was all smiles and it’s clear that they are madly in love.

The songstress also shared a shot of their growing family as she supported her love from the skybox at the recent Seahawks game.

Ciara, Baby Future and Sienna Princess were picture perfect as they all donned their Seattle blues for the game.

Adorable!

I would be remiss if I didn’t mention Ciara’s ‘snap back’ game…

What do you think about Ciara’s adorable family game day pic?