OJ Simpson Speaks For 1st Time Since Jail Release: ‘Nothing’s Changed’ For Him Thus Far… (VIDEO)

It’s official. O.J. Simpson is now a free man.

Simpson, 70, walked out of the Lovelock Correctional Center in Nevada just after midnight on Sunday, October 1, 2017 after serving 9 years of a 33-year sentence in a Nevada prison for armed robbery.

The aging football star was released a day early than expected because prison officials decided it would be safer for all involved.

State prisons spokeswoman Brooke Keast released an image and video of Simpson signing documents prior to his release at 12:08 a.m. He was dressed in a denim outfit, a denim ball cap and pristine white prison-issue sneakers.

The newly freed felon was also spotted at a gas station after his release where he proclaimed that ‘nothing has changed’ for him since his release.

