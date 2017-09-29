Tamar Braxton Sheds Light on Monica Brown ‘Beef’… (VIDEO)

Tamar Braxton is offering a bit of ‘clarity’ on the perceived tension between she and former friend and fellow songstress, Monica Brown.

A few months ago, Tamar unfollowed several friends (including Monica) after apparently feeling ‘somekindaway’ about them appearing on The Real after she got fired.

Tamar offers the following explanation during her recent appearance on The Wendy Show…

In the clip below, Tamar addresses the beefs she had with both Monica and Tiny and if all the drama will affect the upcoming ‘Great Xscape’ tour, which they’re all a part of.

.@TamarBraxtonHer sets the record straight about her relationships with Tiny and Monica. Keep watching: https://t.co/GHeybPGxJq pic.twitter.com/52vjGd5UPX — Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) September 28, 2017

Braxton tells host Wendy Williams that she “unfollowed” about 30 people because she didn’t want to see any clips from The Real and when she went she tried to re-follow Monica, she discovered she was blocked.

I unfollowed everyone that day who went on that show. I was understandably in my feelings. I had every intention on re-following those people and when I went to follow her back, she had black me!

Tamar also blames her husband for “liking’ the shady posts that may have been an issue with Monica and claims that Vince doesn’t have social media so he was using her phone:

He gets the ‘tapping spiring’ and just starts liking things he’s not supposed to.

What do you think about Tamar’s explanation?

Believe it? or Nah?