Welp… it’s that time again. The ladies of The Real Housewives of Atlanta have embarked on another ‘girl’s trip’ for season 10.

Kandi Burruss, Nene Leakes, Cynthia Bailey, Sheree Whitfield and Porsha Williams arrived in Barcelona, Spain several hours ago, along with ‘friend’ Marlo Hampton.

The ladies were spotted chatting it up in a bar at a local hotel but just prior to their arrival, the ladies took part in the latest viral challenge.

Video below…

VIDEO: RHOA Cast Attempts #ForTheDickChallenge

Nene also went live as they arrived to their “undisclosed” location…

As previously stated, the ladies are all currently in Barcelona, Spain and I guess we’ll see more of their exploits as the days go by.

Meanwhile, if you’re wondering where Kim Zolicak-Biermann is… well, she ‘chose’ to sit this one out (as usual).

What do you think about the RHOA ‘For The Dick’ Challenge attempt?

PHOTOS: Instagram