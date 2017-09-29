Instagram Flexin: #RHOA Peter Thomas Denies Confronting Cynthia Bailey’s New Boo…

Peter Thomas of The Real Housewives of Atlanta recently hit the net to dispute a few stories going around about him and Cynthia Bailey.

In the video above posted to Instagram, Peter states:

Hey this is for Radar Online. You guys are putting a statement out that I confronted my ex-wife and that I’m begging her back. Please stop lying. That never happened… and it never will happen. You also said that I confronted her significant other, Mr. Will Jones. But That never happened either. I never even met the guy.

Peter claims he’s never met the guy, so I guess we’re all just supposed to pretend he wasn’t just at the same tiny venue taping with Cynthia, Will and the rest of the cast a few days ago… *sigh*

Maybe Radar got it wrong, but I HEARD that Peter and Will had a few words at Kandi’s event the other day.

[READ: Kandi Burruss Hosts Essence Launch Party… (PHOTOS) ]

I guess the RHOA season 10 super trailer is also ‘lying’ and edited to make us all believe that Peter says he wants Cynthia back? (click HERE if you missed that.).

OK. Let’s all just play along with the shenanigans.