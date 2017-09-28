Despite what you may have heard, Tamar Braxton is NOT retiring from music any time soon.

The singer/reality star recently disputed rumors of her retirement during an interview with V-103’s Big Tigger.

For the record, it’s not like the ‘retirement’ rumor just came out of nowhere. It was actually Tamar who sparked all the chatter on September 14, 2017 with the following cryptic instagram post:

In the clip below, Braxton clarifies what many interpreted as her retiring, stating:

Who said ‘retiring’? I never said that. I said that this was my last album. That’s what I said. I didn’t say I was retiring. I’m going on on tour with Xscape. I’m still going on Bluebird of Happiness Tour. And I’m going back to television permanently. That doesn’t sound like retiring.

Check out the full 13+ minute interview below: