Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson recently ran into Empire/Star Director Lee Daniels during a promo stop at SiriusXM.

While the pic itself is pretty innocent, Fiddy’s shady caption may have just ‘outed’ Diddy’s sexual proclivities.

For the record… after posting the hilarious caption, Fiddy claims he was “hacked” and blames his ‘Power’ character Kanan for the dirty deed… 😆

Meanwhile, 50 Cents late night sketch comedy show premieres TONIGHT at 10:30pm EST on BET.

What do you think about 50Cent’s latest Diddy shade?