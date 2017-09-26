Tiny Loves Tip! Xscape Star Professes Love On Massive Atlanta Billboard… (PHOTOS)

Tameka “Tiny” Harris went out of her way to make her hubby feel special for his birthday.

If you haven’t heard by now, the Tiny recently decided to pull the plug on their divorce after a year filled with strife and now the couple is moving on with their ‘Family Hustle’…

T.I. celebrated his 37th birthday recently and his wife made sure he knew she love him by purchasing a massive billboard on a popular street.

The Xscape singer caught the attention of her longtime love with a massive billboard on Camp Creek Pkwy in Southwest Atlanta.

She shared a super sweet message to her hubby:

“King of the south. Happy Birthday TIP! From the one who loves and adores you the most!”

As you know, Tiny filed for divorce back in December, and T.I. filed a counterclaim in July of this year. Despite the legal filing the pair continued to amicably co-parent their kids while living in separate housing.

Word on the curb is that the family is now all living together in one house and the cute couple has mutually decided to keep their relationship more private these days.

What do you think about Tiny’s public display of affection?