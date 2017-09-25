Quick Quotes: Usher’s Mom Blames Current Manager For Mishandling Herpes Drama…

Usher Raymond’s mother, Jonetta Patton, is clearly in her feelings about the way her son’s image is being dragged through the mud these days with all these STD allegations.

Patton, Usher’s former manager, hit the ‘gram recently to share her thoughts on the herpes scandal that has Usher front & center in the headlines, while simultaneously shading his current manager, which also happens to be his wife.

Patton posted the image above via Instagram of a quote from her son’s apperance on Oprah’s masterclass and decided to give a mini masterclass of her own with the following captions:

Clearly Usher’s former MOM-ager is speaking about her mega-star son and his current misfortunes in the media.

As you know, the superstar crooner is being sued by SEVERAL ladies (and a man) for allegedly exposing them to the Herpes virus.

Raymond has yet to deny that he’s infected, but in one of the lawsuits, he chose to blame the victim for choosing to engage in unprotected sexual intercourse (click HERE if you missed that).

Whatever the case, Jonetta is NOT HERE for the way her son’s image is being handled and as Usher’s former manager, Grace Miguel, and she wants the world to know that if SHE was still in charge none of this would be happening:

Oddly enough, Jonetta’s rant coincides with Usher and his wife/manager’s 1st wedding anniversary.

Meanwhile, Grace Miguel, who is said to be ‘totally unbothered’ by the STD allegations, posted an ode to their love in honor of their wedding anniversary:

