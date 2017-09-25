The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s 10th season is going to be LIT… at least according to the super trailer (click HERE if you missed that).

While we have yet to hear this season’s tag lines, fans are having a field day coming up with some creative one’s for your favorite cast of characters.

One of my favorite instagrammers, Justin Diego, came up with the following hilarious tags…

Nene Leakes: “I’m not cashing Trump checks, but I’ll keep yo’ ass in check!”

Kandi Burruss: “I may be rich but ‘ooooooh’ (sings)”

Sheree Whitfield: “Sheree is back! And I’m messier than ever!”

Porsha Williams: “I may be in ‘anglier manager’ right now, but I still beat b*tches up!”

Cynthia Bailey: “I’m single and 50… and loving every minute of it.”

Kenya Moore: “I’se married now… or am I?”

Phaedra Parks: “Chile when I’m not catching the spirit, you can catch these hands.”

Justin even did a video intro to go along with them:

Haters will say these tag lines are fake 😂 #RHOA A post shared by @justindiego on Sep 23, 2017 at 12:33pm PDT

I think that Marlo shoulda been added just for sh*ts and giggles. Her tagline would be something like…

“I’m not celibate, I just sell a bit.”

And Kim Zolciak’s should be something like…

“My face isn’t frozen, it’s just plastic” or “I’m just here ’cause I have 8 kids.”