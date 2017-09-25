Lawrence Washington (aka ‘Miss Lawrence’) is a rising star in Hollywood now that he’s secured a recurring role on Fox TV’s ‘Star’.

The former #RHOA hairstylist is now on a promo tour to promote the new season of the show, but apparently he couldn’t resist shading those who tried to take advantage of him on his way up… i.e. Kandi.

If you recall, Kandi produced a song from Miss Lawrence that debuted on the show back in 2011 (click HERE if you missed that). Lawrence later accused Kandi of stiffing him on the royalties from the single, which was apparently the after affect of him refusing to sign with her entertainment company.

In an interview with Jenny McCarthy on SiriusXM, Miss Lawrence is asked why he chose to walk away from a record deal with Kandi Burruss.

Miss Lawrence explains his decision, stating:

If you feel that something’s not right… have the courage to say ‘no’… and that’s what I did.

He continues:

I told her this verbatim… ‘B*tch I like chanel, I like Gucci, I like Vuitton, I like Giambattista Vali, I like all of those things and I’m not ever going to be able to buy it if I sign with Kandi Koated Entertainment hunni!’

[Translation: Kandi was too cheap to pay him what he was worth so he kept it moving… ]

It’s no secret that the rich stay rich by keeping their money in the family. So, I’m not surprised that Kandi wasn’t trying to pay.

Whatever the case, Lawrence admits he and Kandi squashed their beef but he’s happy he moved on without signing his life away.

Lawrence also speaks about the ‘Housewives’ franchise and how they ‘misappropriate’ gay culture, claiming that Black women in Atlanta ‘steal’ from gay men…

I’m not buying what Miss Lawrence is selling with the ‘misappropriation’ quote. While I do agree that the line has been blurred these days with the ‘gay’ slang becoming the norm, most gay men are merely caricatures of Black women in the first place.

Don’t act like that ‘sassy’ black woman act has been around since the 70’s. Gay men had absolutely nothing to do with that.

But I digress.

On a related note, Miss Lawrence speaks about how his gender non-conformist character, “Miss Bruce” can educate and dispel misunderstandings.

Catch Lawrence on the upcoming premiere of FoxTV’s ‘STAR’ this Wednesday (9/27)

What do you think about Miss Lawrence’s latest interview?