In the wake of NFL players across the country taking a knee in support of Colin Kaepernick, protesting police brutality on minorities and in response to President Trump’s negative rhetoric on the subject matter, Nick Cannon has released a controversial spoken word piece voicing his opinion on the matter.

Cannon’s “Stand For What” showcases various images of African Americans being victimized by those in authority, vintage footage of civil rights leaders & more.

In the 4-minute black and white visual, a passionate Cannon shares his thoughts on everything from confederate flags and the statue of Robert E. Lee to minority casualties in the military.

Watch the full video below…

You want me to stand for a song that continues to remind us of all of the harm that has done us wrong? Stand for what? For your army where none of our sons truly belong?

In the spoken word tribute above, Cannon speaks on several issues affecting Black America and why Trump’s efforts to demonize a silent protest is disturbing:

Another verse states:

I can still love my country and hate that fucked up songs about rockets and bombs bursting in air / reminds me of Charlottesville’s vicious glare.

Cannon also mentions the late Dick Gregory, stating:

Instead of focusing on the past we need to focus on the future. Dick Gregory warned me that if you speak up they probably going to shoot ya.

Nick Cannon on Constitutional Slavery:

“Even though the constitution really doesn’t apply to me, I’ll try to exercise my freedom of speech.” he continues “It’s time to acknowledge that your home of the brave was built on the back of a slave.”

What do you think about Nick Cannon’s ode to Kaepernick?