Word on the curb is that Sheree Whitfield of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is feeling ‘somekindaway’ about the inclusion of her prison love story in season 10 of the popular reality show.

A few weeks ago, I exclusively revealed that Whitfield’s ‘prison bae’ was involved in a highly public federal prison escape scandal a few years back (click HERE if you missed that).

Well apparently Sheree is now the ‘new’ Phaedra, as her incarcerated boo will be the main focus in her season 10 storyline.

Details below…

Sheree’s ‘housewives’ bio for season 10 reads that she’s a “socialite and resident of Atlanta” who effortlessly manages her packed calendar as a single mother to her three children, Kairo, Kaleigh, and Tierra.

Eager to move forward from the painful past of her first marriage, Shereé’s newfound mission is to help and encourage other women heal as well. Recently named an ambassador for the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, she is excited to launch a boot camp that empowers women through healthy exercise. When she’s not touring the country promoting her novel, Shereé is passionate about revamping her clothing line SHE by Shereé, supporting her children’s dreams, and entertaining the chance of romance again.

While Bravo initially planned to feature Sheree and her ex-husband, Bob Whitfield, co-parenting their adult kids, it seems that the duo couldn’t quite come to terms on their agreement.

As you know, last season Sheree pulled a ‘bait & switch’ on her ex, who was on had to help her secure her peach, by attempting to brand him as an abuser but no one believed her.

As previously reported, Sheree was salty about the fact that Bob brought along a female ‘guest’ to the show’s Hawaiian vacation, so Sheree found the perfect opportunity for some ‘get back’ and Bob even played along and issued an ‘apology’ of sorts.

Needless to say, Sheree’s fake tears didn’t move the crowd, so to her chagrin, Bravo was still open to bringing Bob back on the show.

That all changed when word leaked over the Summer that Sheree was a prison wife, and producers decided to focus on that relationship instead.

For the record, I feel like that was all a part of Sheree’s plan as she’d been talking about ‘Tyrone’ on camera anyway… but I digress.

Radar Online is reporting another angle, in that they claim that Sheree is ‘upset’ about her secret being revealed…

“Sheree feels blindsided over the discussion of the particulars of her romance with prisoner Tyrone Gilliams,” an insider told Radar. “She has known Tyrone for decades and knew that Nene Leakes had knowledge of Tyrone and his criminal past,” the insider added. “However, the discussions between the cast and inclusion of it as part of the show caught her by surprise.”

Last December, Whitfield denied being engaged to Gilliams and insisted during an appearance on WWHL that she and the convicted felon were “just friends” (click HERE if you missed that).

That was then, this is now.

In the explosive season 10 trailer, NeNe states that Whitfield is dating the “con artist” and the video also features a scene where Whitfield takes a collect call from an inmate.

Radar Online’s source claims that Sheree is upset because the footage was edited.

…in the trailer they edited audio of the federal correctional facility greeting over footage of her taking a phone call making her feel like the producers have some back door plot to exploit her relationship for ratings.

I can’t with Sheree and her ‘friends’ leaking all this bogus information!!

I honestly feel like Sheree leaked the ‘wifey’ pics so that producers would be forced to go along with that storyline instead of the one they originally planned with Bob. That was her way of excluding her ex, even though he’s the only reason she got her peach back.

Whatever the case, she knows what she signed up for and since she knows what it takes to get the boot, she’s doing whatever she can to keep that check rolling in.

What are your thoughts about Sheree’s ‘Prison Bae’ storyline?