Wendy Williams Interviews Xscape: Dishes on Jermaine Dupri, T.I. & #RHOA… (VIDEO)

Did you guys catch Xscape on Wendy Williams? If you didn’t, you missed a whole lotta shade!

Tameka “Tiny” Harris, LaTocha Scott, Tamika Scott and Kandi Burruss appeared on The Wendy Show Friday (Sept 22) to dish about their reunion tour but it seems Wendy wanted them to dish all the dirt.

Viewers were anxiously awaiting Tiny’s interactions with the talk show host after after last week’s public spat between Wendy & T.I. (click HERE if you missed that), but the true shade was between Kandi and the group when the RHOA star’s past relationship with Jermaine Dupri was brought up.

Check out full video of the interview + performance below…

The group look flawless as they appeared for the first time together on daytime television.

Williams did a great job of pulling out quite a bit of ‘tea’ from the newly reunited girl group. She addressed LaTocha Scott’s weight loss, Tamika Scott’s marriage, Tiny Harris’ rumored romance with Master P and Kandi’s scandalous connection with the group’s former producer, Jermaine Dupri.

Tiny admits that she and Tip are still married and ‘working it out,’ and states that her ‘relationship’ with Master P. is strictly business, stating:

We are partners in a basketball league. I didn’t even know him before that.

We had a ‘hook up,’ yes, but that had nothing to do with why the group broke up.

One of the most awkward moments in the interview was when Wendy inquired about Kandi’s former sexual relationship with producer Jermaine Dupri, to which Kandi states:

Wendy then directs the question to Tiny, who corrects Kandi by stating it was more than just a ‘hook up’.

Needless to say, Kandi cuts it off before Wendy goes to far and the subject soon changed to ‘Housewives’.

Even more shade was thrown when Wendy brings up Phaedra Parks, who was fired from the show after spreading a vicious lie about Kandi and her ‘sex dungeon’.

When Kandi admits that after all the season 9 drama, she’s pretty low key for season, Wendy states:

Which is why this might be your last season.

Ouch! That had to hurt.

The group also performed two songs during their appearance, “Little Secret” and “Understanding”:

What did you think of Xscape’s Wendy Show appearance?