Kevin Hart’s cheating scandal has now taken a life of it’s own.

The popular comedian issued a public apology online after someone threaten to leak a video of him cheating on pregnant wife, Eniko Parrish(click HERE if you missed that) .

On Wednesday, Montia Sabbag, the woman at the center of the sex/extortion video scandal held a press conference with her attorney Lisa Bloom to dispute that she’s behind it all and actually says that she’s ‘a victim’ in the situation.

Video below…

I am not an extortionist. I had nothing to do with these recordings.

In the video above, Sabbag addresses the scandal stating:

Attorney Lisa Bloom, who also reps Blac Chyna and Usher’s STD accuser Quantasia Sharpton, adds:

It is a crime to secretly put cameras in a private place like a hotel room. It is another crime to secretly record people in a private place. It is yet another crime to distribute those images. Montia is the victim of multiple felonies under state and federal laws.

Interesting.

On the bright side, at least Kevin isn’t being accused of spreading any communicable diseases… yet.

