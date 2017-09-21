In light of all the celebrity cheating/std scandals going on, I figured an episode of ‘Cheaters’ would be the perfect throwback.

Statistically speaking, cheaters who are forgiven often cheat again, as indicative in the chosen episode.

In the ‘Cheaters’ episode above, Vanessa discovers her husband, Horace, is spending his free time with another woman.

Vanessa, a 49 year old church administrator, explains in her intro:

I’m a Christian. And adultery is a ‘no-no’ I don’t care how you look at it. Cheating to means… being with another woman or another person. Taking away time from your wife, from your children… your grandchildren.

The moral of this story? Even Christians get cheated on.

Horace clearly has no respect for his wife and could care less if she knows he gets a bit of ‘strange’ on the side every now and then because she’s probably caught him several times before… and came right back.

Hell… men are out there having ‘break’ babies and their girl’s didn’t even know they were on ‘a break’. *sigh* But I digress.

Marriage and traditional relationships seem to be fading fast now that there are so many women out there willing to accept the notion of ‘sharing’.

Apologies are the new norm and these days, side chicks are holding press conferences.

What are your thoughts about the widespread ‘acceptance’ of cheating?