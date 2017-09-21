NEWSFLASH! The ‘John Doe’ who is accusing Usher of exposing him to genital herpes, has provided additional details regarding their intimate encounter.

Details below…

As previously reported, 2 women and a man were added to Usher’s growing list of plaintiffs in L.A. and each have filed new legal docs.

The trio, who are being represented by Lisa Bloom, included Quantasia Sharpton, Jane Doe, and John Doe.

TMZ is reporting today that new legal documents have been filed in Usher’s ongoing STD case and the male accuser claims the he had sex with Usher in a Koreatown spa in Los Angeles.

The woman who has not divulged her identity now says she had sex with Usher at least twice and, after contracting herpes from him, her twins were stillborn.

She says stillbirth is a direct consequence of giving birth while infected with herpes.

Usher also has a 4th litigant, revealed as Laura Helm, who filed a separate Herpes exposure lawsuit in Georgia (click HERE if you missed that).

Meanwhile, Usher’s response to the Georgia lawsuit indicates that he’s blaming the victims. The superstar crooner has refused yet to admit he actually has herpes and has also refused to take an STD test.

What are your thoughts on these latest developments?

PHOTOS: Instagram