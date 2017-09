VH1 aired their annual Hip Hop Honors last night in celebration of ’90’s Game Changers,’ but apparently they left a few ‘game changers’ off the invite list.

LeLee Lyons of top selling 90’s girl group, SWV (Sistas With Voices), hit the ‘gram last night to reveal her disappointment that their group wasn’t even invited.

LeLee posted the comment above and also tagged her fellow group members, Taj George & Coko Clemons.

What do you think of SWV’s VH1 Hip-Hop Honors Snub?